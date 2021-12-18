Archer Investment Corp Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,596 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 997,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 4,497,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

