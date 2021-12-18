Archer Investment Corp Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,312. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.