Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of ARNA opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

