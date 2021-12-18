Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$672.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

