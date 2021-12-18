Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get Arkema alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arkema from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.24.

Arkema stock opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.30.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arkema (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.