Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.15

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $17.19. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 2,296 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

