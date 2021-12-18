ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Up 54.5% in November

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARYE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,102. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

