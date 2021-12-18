Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $270,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

MCO stock opened at $393.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.