Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 12,260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,198,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,557,000 after purchasing an additional 87,553 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.