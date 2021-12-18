Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $262.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

