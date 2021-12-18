Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

