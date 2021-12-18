Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 961.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

TIP stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

