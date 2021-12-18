Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,528 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

