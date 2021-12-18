Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $530.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

