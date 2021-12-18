AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NYSE:T opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 69,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,731,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

