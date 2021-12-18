Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.