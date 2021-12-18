Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVASF. Exane BNP Paribas cut Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF remained flat at $$9.25 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Avast has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

