Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.08.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $56,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

