Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,664,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

