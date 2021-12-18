Azuki Price Reaches $0.0447 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Azuki has a total market cap of $503,979.37 and $64,092.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

