Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 321.50 ($4.25). Approximately 675,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,096,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.50 ($4.20).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.08.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

