Banano Market Cap Reaches $28.03 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $28.03 million and $128,176.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,010 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.