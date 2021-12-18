Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BKHPF remained flat at $$8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.