Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKHPF remained flat at $$8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

