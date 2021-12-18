Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,231,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,943,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.