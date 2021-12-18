Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

