Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $809.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

