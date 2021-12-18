Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.13) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 378.20 ($5.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 427.19. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.57).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

