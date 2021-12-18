Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:B traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.14. 641,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,185. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barnes Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

