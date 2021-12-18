Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,215 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 606.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.34. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

