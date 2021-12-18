Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $644.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.