Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Datadog by 68.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 992,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

DDOG stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,215.34 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,864,145 shares of company stock valued at $470,569,495 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

