Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. EOG Resources comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.