Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,180 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $159.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average is $153.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

