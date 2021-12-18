Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

