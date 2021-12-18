Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 149.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,571,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

