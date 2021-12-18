BEPRO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $40.74 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $40.74 million and $1.97 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007252 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

