Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of EMS-CHEMIE stock opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $998.33. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $946.00 and a 12-month high of $1,055.89.
About EMS-CHEMIE
