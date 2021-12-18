Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EMS-CHEMIE stock opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $998.33. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $946.00 and a 12-month high of $1,055.89.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

