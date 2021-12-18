Berger Financial Group Inc Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 298.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

