Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

BRY opened at $8.09 on Friday. Berry has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $647.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

