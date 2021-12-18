Berry Data Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $16,743.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.60 or 0.08293772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00077212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.53 or 0.99793134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

