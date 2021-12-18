Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $39,905.18 and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030546 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.