Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $8.28 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $8.28 or 0.00017717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $63,019.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010319 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 173,377 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

