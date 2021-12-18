BitcoinZ Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $477,084.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00340918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00142774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00087397 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,670,021,132 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.