Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Insiders have bought 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796 in the last ninety days.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.