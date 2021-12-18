Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to report sales of $13.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.58 million and the highest is $14.32 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $44.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.61 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 4,511,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

