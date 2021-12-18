Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $812.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 102.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

