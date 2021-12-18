Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches Market Cap of $172.36 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00009455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $172.36 million and $74,682.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.