BMO Capital Markets Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $82.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

LPX stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

