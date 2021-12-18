BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

