BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($69.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.47 ($72.44).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €56.17 ($63.11) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($77.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.06.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

